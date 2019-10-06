PG&E expects power will be back on for most by Sunday night as crews begin patrols

SHARE COPY LINK

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews began patrolling Sunday morning in areas affected by preemptive power shutoffs in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties after more than 10,000 customers were without electricity amid red flag conditions.

As of 11 a.m., PG&E said it had restored power to about 2,500 customers and the company expected most customers would have power again by 9 p.m.

The utility interrupted power Saturday night as gusty winds were forecast to sweep across the region. Paradise and Magalia, two of the hardest-hit towns in last year’s deadly Camp Fire, were included in the blackout.

In a news release, PG&E said weather conditions had improved overnight, and as of 9 a.m., 168 personnel and 11 helicopters were canvassing 954 miles of power lines to check for damage.

Company spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said customers affected by the blackouts should expect to remain without power for about 24 to 48 hours. Crews must first inspect all power lines and poles and repair any damaged equipment before power can safely be restored, according to PG&E.

The National Weather Service’s red flag warning remains in effect until Sunday evening, indicating an increased chance of wildfires.

PG&E opened resource centers in Oroville and Magalia to provide water, restrooms, charging stations and air conditioning to a limited number of customers affected by the outages until power is restored.

“We are working to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so. In most cases, we would expect to be able to restore power within 24 to 48 hours after weather has passed,” Hernandez said in an email to The Sacramento Bee. “Each situation will be somewhat different, just like each day’s weather. It’s important for all customers to have an emergency plan to be prepared for any extended outages due to extreme weather or natural disasters.”

Saturday’s power shutoff was the third preemptive PG&E blackout in rural Northern California since Sept. 23. The Camp Fire, which started last November in Butte County and killed 85 people, was sparked by a downed PG&E power line in dry brush.