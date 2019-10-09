Here’s where wildfires are burning in Northern California right now

SHARE COPY LINK

Fire crews across Northern California are responding to a number of wildfires that ignited amid critical weather conditions Wednesday, as well as a 4,400-acre blaze that has been burning near the entrance to Yosemite National Park since the weekend.

Much of the Bay Area, the Sacramento Valley and the northern Sierra foothills are on high alert Wednesday, as weather forecasts predict “critical” or “extremely critical” fire weather conditions through Thursday afternoon.

Those conditions prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to implement a massive public safety power shutoff, which blacked out about 513,000 customers between midnight and 4 a.m., the utility says.

Here are wildfires burning in Northern California as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Fremont Fire

Size: 5 acres

Status: Active

A vegetation fire began near Fremont MIne Road and Mayflower Road in the Amador County town of Sutter Creek at 4:20 p.m.

“The fire is approximately 5 acres and burning at a slow rate of spread,” Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit said in a social media post.

Briceburg Fire

Size: 4,400 acres

Status: 10 percent contained

A wildfire burning since Sunday in Mariposa County has grown to 4,400 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The Briceburg fire is burning near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, which remains open as of Wednesday morning. Highway 140 remains closed from Colorado Road to Savages Trading Post.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for addresses along Highway 140 between Octagon and Colorado roads, Buffalo Gulch Road and the Briceburg campgrounds.

Nearly 1,000 fire personnel are assigned to the blaze.

Corning Fire

Size: 68 acres

Status: 100 percent contained

Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire that started south of the Tehama County of Corning, near Inghram Road, around 8 a.m. The blaze was initially reported at 30 acres.

The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit reported that forward progress on the Corning Fire had been stopped as of 8:45 a.m. The fire was 100 percent contained with a revised acreage count of 68 acres due to better mapping, Cal Fire said in a tweet just before 12:20 p.m.