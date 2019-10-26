PG&E expands blackouts as fierce winds approach: 940,000 to lose power in California

PG&E Corp. said Saturday it is expanding the footprint of its “public safety power shutoff” to 940,000 homes and businesses as a massive windstorm approaches and a wildfire worsens in Sonoma County.

“Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area (Saturday) between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and through midday Monday,” Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced.

The blackout will affect more than 2 million people in parts of 36 counties, representing nearly one-fifth of PG&E’s entire customer base.

Friday afternoon the utility said the blackout would affect 850,000 customers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It will be the largest of the precautionary outages that PG&E has undertaken as the utility struggles to maintain safety. On Oct. 9 PG&E blacked out 738,000 customers, which had been the largest shutoff to date.

PG&E officials believe the latest blackout could last 48 hours or more. The first wave will begin around 2 p.m. in the counties of Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.

The second phase, beginning around 4 p.m., will take in Lake, Marin, southern Mendocino County, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

The third phase, at 5 p.m., will hit customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus. They will be followed by Humboldt, northern Mendocino and Trinity counties.

A small group of customers in Kern County will be blacked out starting 10 a.m. Sunday.

The blackouts will begin barely a day after PG&E finished restoring power to about 178,000 customers who had lost power from an earlier wildfire-safety shutoff that began Wednesday.

PG&E announced the expanded blackout shortly after Cal Fire announced that evacuation orders had been issued for tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents in Healdsburg, Windsor and other areas because of the Kincade Fire. Officials said those towns were not facing an imminent threat but the coming winds made it imperative for residents to leave.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has sharply criticized PG&E for the massive blackouts, saying the utility should have “hardened” its grid years ago to protect equipment from high winds. The utility has said it is doing the best it can.

PG&E officials, in a potentially damaging disclosure, told regulators earlier this week that a transmission tower malfunctioned in the area where the Kincade Fire started Wednesday night. The area had already been blacked out by PG&E but the transmission line was still running.