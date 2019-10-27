Wildfire threatens homes in Rancho Cordova next to Hwy. 50. Residents fight blaze with hoses

A brush fire jumped a sound wall on Highway 50 and into a neighborhood in Rancho Cordova near Routier Road and Mather Field Road in Rancho Cordova. Caltrans CCTV

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

A wildfire next to Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova reportedly has jumped a freeway sound wall and is threatening residences on the south side of the highway near Countryside Way.

A fire helicopter has advised that residents in the area are fighting fence fires in their backyards, a few hundred yards west of Mather Field Road.

Several fire agencies have engines en route at 3:25 p.m. The fire copter is “setting up for a drop on the head of the fire to slow it down.”

Fire department dispatch traffic said the fire was moving east to west in the neighborhood.

Multiple 911 callers have been reporting a grass fire along US 50 between Bradshaw and Mather Field.

“There’s a lot of smoke in the area,” said Lannie Rhea with the Sacramento Gun Club . It’s right off of 50 and Mather Field Road. Right now we are planning on staying put unless the smoke fills up our ranges and then we’ll have to shut down.”