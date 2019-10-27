WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom meets with residents displaced by Kincade fire at Petaluma Shelter

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference about his executive order cracking down the e-cigarette industry at the Capitol in downtown Sacramento, Sept. 16, 2019. The order requires stores selling vaping devices to post warnings about the health risks of such products. dkim@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom met with Sonoma County evacuees on Sunday, after more than 180,000 residents were ordered to evacuate amid the Kincade Fire’s ongoing threat to the area.

The governor declared a statewide emergency on Sunday due to an “historic wind event” in California that’s buoyed the Bay Area’s Kincade Fire and sparked additional flames throughout Northern California.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County had burned 30,000 acres and remained 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning. The Tick Fire in Southern California had blazed through more than 4,500 acres but grew to a 65 percent containment by Sunday. The “extreme fire weather conditions” threatened at least 43 counties, according to the declaration.

“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires,” Newsom said, via press release on the state of emergency. “It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires.”

