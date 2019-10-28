California wildfires: What fires are burning and where are the most dangerous blazes?

»» Latest updates on the Kincade Fire and others around the state can be found here.

This story was updated at 8:50 a.m. Monday. Check back for the latest information.

Firefighters are battling several major wildfires across California, including an explosive Sonoma County blaze that has engulfed 66,000 acres, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

The National Weather Service has issued red-flag weather warnings for extreme fire risk in Northern and Southern California, with most set to expire Monday or Tuesday night, Cal Fire reports.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across California as a result of the wildfires, fed by high winds.

In all, California wildfires have burned 162,693 acres, killed three people and destroyed 405 buildings so far in 2019, according to Cal Fire.

Here’s the latest information from Cal Fire on major wildfires active in California:

Kincade Fire

In Sonoma and Napa counties, the Kincade Fire has burned 66,231 acres and forced 180,000 to evacuate since erupting Wednesday near Geyserville as of Monday morning.

The fire has reached 5 percent containment. Numerous mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect, including all or part of Healdsburg, Windsor, Santa Rosa and Calistoga.

Evacuation centers have been set up at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave., Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Road in Petaluma; and Petaluma Veterans Center at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. A large-animal shelter has opened at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds.

The blaze has destroyed 96 structures, including the historic Soda Rock Winery, and damaged 16 others.

More than 4,100 firefighters are battling the flames.

Getty Fire

The Getty Fire, which broke out at 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 405 near the Getty Center in Los Angeles, has burned 500 acres and forced 10,000 evacuations, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Evacuees include basketball star LeBron James, “Avengers” star Clark Gregg and “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter.

The fire also has closed I-405 at the Sepulveda Pass.

Sky Fire

The Sky Fire, which along with the nearby Glen Cove Fire, temporarily closed Interstate 80 across the Carquinez Bridge, has burned 150 acres and earlier forced evacuations in the city of Crockett.

The fire reached 90 percent containment as of Monday morning.

Tick Fire

The Tick Fire in northern Los Angeles County, which broke out Thursday, has burned 4,615 acres and earlier forced 50,000 people to evacuate.

The fire is 70 percent contained as of Monday morning. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted as the Santa Ana winds died down, CBS News reported.

The Tick Fire destroyed 22 buildings and damaged 27 more. More than 900 firefighters continue to battle the flames.

Saddle Ridge Fire

Also in Los Angeles County, the Saddle Ridge Fire has burned 8,799 acres and earlier forced 100,000 people to evacuate since breaking out Oct. 10.

The fire is 97 percent contained and mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted.

The blaze destroyed 19 buildings and damaged 88. Eight people suffered injuries and one died. More than 200 firefighters are mopping up the fire.

How many wildfires are burning in California right now?

The Cal Fire incident map shows six active wildfires being handled by the agency, ranging from 5 percent to 98 percent containment.

It shows another nine wildfires being handled by local agencies, such as the Getty Fire being fought by the Los Angeles Fire Department. Some of those fires broke out last week or even earlier, however.