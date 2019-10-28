‘Don’t screw around.’ Arnold Schwarzenegger flees fast-moving Los Angeles blaze

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was among the thousands forced to flee from the path of the Getty Fire, which began burning early Monday morning, quickly growing to 500 acres and placing 10,000 structures under mandatory evacuation.

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire”

Schwarzenegger wasn’t the only celebrity to flee the wildfire in the middle of the night.

Basketball star LeBron James tweeted, about being forced to evacuate and the struggle he had in finding a place for him and his family to go.

Man these LA aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! ‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver tweeted she also was among those who evacuated in the night.

Same with me @MelanieC333. Grabbed a photo my kids and their notes to me and left. Interesting what one grabs #GettyFire https://t.co/n0tgUOVbzL — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 28, 2019

The Los Angeles Fire Department has classified the Getty Fire as “a very dynamic wildfire that is moving in a westward direction driven by high winds.”

At least five homes have been damaged by the fire.