California fire update: Kincade Fire nears containment, Ranch Fire grows overnight

With winds much calmer at the start of November than at the end of October, a handful of new, smaller wildfires have prompted evacuation orders and warnings, while Cal Fire crews inch closer to full containment on the Kincade Fire, California’s largest of 2019.

Here is the latest on the major wildfire incidents burning throughout California as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Kincade Fire

Size: 77,758 acres (121 square miles)

Containment: 80 percent

All remaining mandatory evacuation orders for the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County were reduced to warnings as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire confirmed in an incident report Sunday evening that authorities are in the “final stages” of repopulating the impacted areas. At the wildfire’s peak, about 180,000 residents were displaced by the fire.

Cal Fire also says its damage inspection process is “100% complete.” In total, 374 buildings were destroyed: 174 homes, 11 commercial buildings and 189 other structures. A total of 60 structures, 34 of them homes, were damaged.

Another 350 homes remain in the areas under voluntary evacuation warnings, mostly in the immediate area of Highway 128.

Containment grew another 2 percent overnight, from 78 percent Sunday to 80 percent as of 7 a.m. Monday, Cal Fire says. Just over 3,200 personnel remain assigned to containment and mop-up efforts on the fire, which Cal Fire estimates will be fully contained by about Thursday.

Ranch Fire

Size: 550 acres.

Containment: 10 percent

The Ranch Fire sparked Sunday evening in remote Tehama County, near Colyer Springs and Raglin Ridge roads.

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation advisory Sunday for a remote area of Tehama County about 25 miles southwest of Red Bluff. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered as of Monday morning.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Maria Fire

Size: 9,412 acres (15 square miles)

Containment: 80 percent

Cal Fire and the Ventura County firefighters have made great progress on a wildfire burning near Santa Paula.

Containment jumped from 50 percent Sunday morning to 80 percent as of 7 a.m. Monday, as crews extinguished hot spots, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze is no longer threatening structures, and all evacuation orders were lifted Saturday afternoon. Only two structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.

