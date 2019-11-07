3 injured as crews continue fighting Ranch Fire in remote Tehama County, Cal Fire says

A wildfire burning in Tehama County has not grown since Tuesday night, but three people have been injured in connection with the fire as of Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Ranch Fire, which started just after noon Sunday about 20 miles southwest of Red Bluff, is still mapped at 3,768 acres – just over 5 square miles – but is now 32 percent contained, according to Cal Fire’s 7 a.m. incident report. The blaze had been 15 percent contained 24 hours earlier.

More than 1,200 fire personnel continue to work in steep terrain to build containment lines and mop up activity on the fire, which has prompted evacuation warnings from the area of Colyear Springs and Raglin Ridge roads through the edge of Mendocino National Forest, according to Cal Fire and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

Cal Fire says three people been injured due to the fire and none have been killed, but provided no further details. The fire is burning in a remote area, and has not destroyed or damaged any structures, according to the latest incident report.

Winds are calm, but warm and dry conditions have persisted in the area, forecasts show.

As of Thursday, the Ranch Fire was the largest active incident without full containment being fought by Cal Fire. The agency announced Wednesday night that the Kincade Fire, which scorched close to 78,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes in Sonoma County, was 100 percent contained.