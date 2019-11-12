Ranch Fire in Tehama County almost fully contained, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire said that the wildfire remains at 2,534 acres, but containment has increased to 95 percent as of Tuesday evening, a 10 percent improvement from the previous day. The blaze began on Nov. 3

The Ranch Fire in Tehama County, roughly 20 miles southwest of Red Bluff, is close to full containment, according Cal Fire officials.

The wildfire remains at 2,534 acres, but containment has increased to 95 percent as of Tuesday evening, a 10 percent improvement from the previous day, Cal Fire said in a news release.

Since starting Nov. 3, the fire has injured four people, but has not killed anyone or damaged any buildings, officials said. More than 300 personnel from 13 crews remain on the scene.

“Firefighters continue to hold existing containment lines, mop up and patrol. Incident updates will be once daily, in the mornings, until full containment is reached,” officials said in the release.

