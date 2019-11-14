Ranch Fire reaches 100 percent containment as crews continue to mop up, Cal Fire says

More than a week after igniting, the Ranch Fire in Tehama County is fully contained.

Cal Fire on Thursday announced 100 percent containment on the 2,534-acre fire burning 20 miles southwest of Red Bluff, according to a news release.

The blaze, which began Nov. 3 near Colyer Springs and Raglin Ridge Road, burned nearly 4 square miles.

The fire grew to 3,768 acres on Nov. 4, when containment was measured at 15 percent, but that acreage dropped to 2,534 days later. Officials said the flames injured four people, but no buildings were destroyed or damaged.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cal Fire said 69 personnel remain on scene as “firefighters continue to hold existing lines, mop up and patrol.”

#RanchFire off Colyer Springs Road and Raglin Ridge Road, southwest of Red Bluff in Tehama County is 2,534 acres and 100% contained.https://t.co/jBh7Rim5k6 pic.twitter.com/kOGz0BfYsb — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 15, 2019