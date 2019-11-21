The Camp Fire ended one year ago today. Here’s a 3D look at the how the fire spread

In the early hours of Nov. 8, 2018, emergency crews responding to reports of a wildfire growing out of control began evacuating Paradise residents living directly in its path. Evacuees had only a moment’s notice to leave their homes before the Camp Fire devastated the town and the surrounding area.

While the blaze tore through the town the day it started, the fire was not a one day event. It took more than two weeks for firefighters to contain the fire as it made its way through Butte County. Aided strong winds and dry tinder, fire continued to spread until rainfall on Nov. 21 helped calm the spread of the flames.

Watch the Camp Fire's spread This map shows the day-by-day spread of the Camp Fire, from its start on the morning of Nov. 8 until Nov. 21. By watching the changes in red dots on the map over time, viewers can discern the fire’s general path as it pushed southwest across Paradise before turning northeast through Butte County. The dots with a darker color represent areas where fire was detected on a previous day. The velocity at which the fire spread quickly overtook the three main roads leading out of Paradise — Skyway, Clark Road and Pentz Road — which are highlighted in white.

Tracking the locations of the fire is possible using data captured by NASA satellites, in turn fed into an online fire tracking system that provides near real-time reports of active fires. The data, available from the Fire Information Resource Management System website, was downloaded by McClatchy and overlaid onto a 3D map showing the area surrounding Paradise and Chico.