Cal Fire responding to grass fire near Lincoln which could reach 25 acres

Placer County firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire Monday afternoon near Lincoln that has a potential to grow to about 25 acres, according to Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit.

The fire is burning in the area of Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard, Cal Fire said in social media posts just before 1 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, traffic is being blocked on nearby West Sunset Boulevard to keep vehicles away from the fire.

The area is just south of Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, north of Roseville and west of Rocklin.

The grass fire ignited during windy conditions across Northern California, with gusts up to 40 mph possible in the Sacramento Valley and foothills.

No other details were available. No threat to structures has been reported.

CAL FIRE/ Placer County firefighters responding to the report of a vegetation fire Cincinnati Avenue and Foothills Boulevard (Placer County) with the potential of 20 to 25 acres or more in the grass additional resources on order. pic.twitter.com/ycFvGV2gOy — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) November 25, 2019