Fires

Pony Fire contained near Sloughhouse in eastern Sacramento County

The Cal Fire personnel are mopping up a vegetation fire that started Saturday near Sloughhouse on Pony Brown Road, east of Ione Road, in eastern Sacramento County.

The Pony Fire began at 3:38 p.m. and grew at a moderate rate of speed in heavy brush and timber to 20 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured and no structures were damaged.

In a Sunday morning update, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit said cooler temperatures overnight allowed the firefighters to reach full containment. Crews will continue to monitor the area for the next few days to ensure no new smokes begin. The fire was contained by two engines and eight personnel, using overhead support.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
