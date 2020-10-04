Vegetation fire in Amador County forces evacuations as Cal Fire uses ‘heavy’ attack

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit is fighting a fire in Amador County that has reached 21 acres, as determined using GPS.

The unit said Sunday afternoon on Twitter that heavy ground and air attack is being used to fight the vegetation fire. The Lambert Fire, began just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lambert Road and Carbondale Road. Containment was at 30% as of 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All residents were allowed back in their homes after the Amador County Sheriff’s Office lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Moriah Heights Road and an advisory warning for those within a 5-mile radius. Fire officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area of the fire.

The fire is being fought aggressively with retardant drops. More than 120 total personnel, including two hand crews, four dozers, three helicopters, eight water tenders, 15 engines, two air tankers, one overhead air attack and 15 overhead support personnel, were sent out to fight the fire.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the day and were able to reach 30% containment,” Cal Fire officials wrote in an evening update. “(Five) engine companies will remain throughout the night, actively mopping up hot spots.”

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By evening, Cal Fire said the threat to buildings had been mitigated and staffing dropped to just under two dozen personnel.

Cal Fire is working numerous departments, including the U.S. Forest Service and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.