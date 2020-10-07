Fires
50-acre fire burning in Yuba County, near Beale Air Force Base, Cal Fire says
A 50-acre fire is burning Wednesday morning in Yuba County, Cal Fire says.
The incident, called the Fields Fire, is burning near Gold Field and Hammonton roads, northeast of the ghost town of Marigold, Cal Fire said in a social media post shortly after 6 a.m.
No evacuation orders have been announced, and no other details about the fire were immediately available.
The Fields Fire is burning a few miles north of Beale Air Force Base.
Comments