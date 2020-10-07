50-acre fire burning in Yuba County, near Beale Air Force Base, Cal Fire says

A 50-acre fire is burning Wednesday morning in Yuba County, Cal Fire says.

The incident, called the Fields Fire, is burning near Gold Field and Hammonton roads, northeast of the ghost town of Marigold, Cal Fire said in a social media post shortly after 6 a.m.

No evacuation orders have been announced, and no other details about the fire were immediately available.

The Fields Fire is burning a few miles north of Beale Air Force Base.

New Incident: #FieldsFire off of Gold Field Road and Hammonton Road, Northeast of Marigold in Yuba County is 50 acres. @CALFIRENEU https://t.co/CZ5eTakYEI pic.twitter.com/dzobQjgCrF — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 7, 2020

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.