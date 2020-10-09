All 4 victims of Zogg Fire in Shasta County identified. Girl, 8, reportedly killed

Coroner’s officials have positively identified all four victims killed in the Zogg Fire, which roared into towns west of Redding late last month and is now nearing full containment.

Alaina Michelle Rowe, 45, was named by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office in a statement this week as one of the victims, found Sept. 28 on Archer Road in the community of Igo.

The Sheriff’s Office said coroner’s officials also identified another victim at that location, but sheriff’s officials will not release that victim’s name because the person was a minor.

KRCR News in Redding reported that Rowe died along with her 8-year-old daughter, both unable to escape the fast-spreading Zogg Fire, which started Sept. 27 in the hills just north of Igo.

Sheriff’s and coroner’s officials previously identified 79-year-old Karin King and 52-year-old Kenneth Vossen as the two other victims.

King was located on Zogg Mine Road, near the ignition point and namesake of the Zogg Fire, the morning of Sept. 28.

Vossen died Sept. 29 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, where he had been transported due to burn injuries, authorities said previously.

All four were residents of Igo, a town about 10 miles southwest of Redding where a little over 700 people live.

The Zogg Fire grew explosively at its outset, consuming tens of thousands of acres in less than 24 hours as extremely gusty winds pushed flames and smoke further to the southwest, according to Cal Fire, prompting urgent evacuations for Igo, Ono and other unincorporated towns in Shasta County.

Cal Fire’s Shasta-Trinity unit reported Friday morning that the Zogg Fire is 95% contained after burning 56,338 acres (88 square miles). It destroyed 204 structures and damaged more than two dozen others. No additional structures are considered at risk as of Friday.

All evacuations and road closures have been lifted, except for Zogg Mine Road. About 800 fire personnel remain in the area to complete containment and mop up any potential spot fires.

The Zogg Fire is California’s third-deadliest incident of a devastating 2020 wildfire season that has seen a record-smashing 4 million-plus acres burn and thousands of buildings destroyed.

Fifteen Butte County residents died in the Bear Fire, which has since been renamed the West Zone of the North Complex. Five residents of Napa and Sonoma counties died in the LNU Lightning Complex.

Both of those large, deadly fire complexes were sparked by lightning in mid-August. The cause of the Zogg fire remains under investigation, Cal Fire says.

At least 31 people have died in California wildfires this year, according to Cal Fire.