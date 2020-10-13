See a map of buildings burned by the Glass Fire in Napa County

The extent of the devastation to the Napa Valley is evident in a damage assessment map based on Cal Fire data recently released by Napa County that maps — and in many cases includes photos — the more than 1,500 structures burned by the Glass Fire.

The fire started on Sep. 27 and has spread throughout the Napa Valley area. The fire is now 95% contained after causing evacuations in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Cal Fire is updating information on structures as their field inspections continue. Up-to-date information including non-structural updates like evacuation orders can be found on their incident report page.

Use your mouse or touch screen to navigate around the map, zoom in or out and see the entire area. Specific addresses are searchable using the search bar within the map. Click on damaged structure to see if a photo is available. Toggle the background to see satellite imagery of Napa Valley before the fire.