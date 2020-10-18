Grass fire near Cameron Park closes Durock Road, lane of Highway 50

A grass fire near Cameron Park shut down Durock Road and the right lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 50 between the Cameron Park Drive and Ponderosa Road exits Sunday evening. Firefighters had a 25% containment of the fire as of a 7 p.m. update.

In its latest briefing, Cal Fire said the fire was 15 acres in size and firefighters were working to halt forward progress. The fire forced evacuation orders for the area between north of Durock Road and Highway 50. Structures are threatened, according to a Twitter post from Cal Fire around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Two outbuildings were destroyed and a residence was damaged as of the 7 p.m. update.