Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fires

Grass fire near Cameron Park closes Durock Road, lane of Highway 50

A grass fire near Cameron Park shut down Durock Road and the right lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 50 between the Cameron Park Drive and Ponderosa Road exits Sunday evening. Firefighters had a 25% containment of the fire as of a 7 p.m. update.

In its latest briefing, Cal Fire said the fire was 15 acres in size and firefighters were working to halt forward progress. The fire forced evacuation orders for the area between north of Durock Road and Highway 50. Structures are threatened, according to a Twitter post from Cal Fire around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Two outbuildings were destroyed and a residence was damaged as of the 7 p.m. update.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service