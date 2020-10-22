Sacramento Bee Logo
Fire, downed power pole after crash close both directions of I-80 in Placer County

Both directions of Interstate 80 were closed Thursday morning in Placer County after a vehicle struck a power pole, starting a brush fire along the highway.

The fire started along the westbound side of I-80 near Highway 193, between the towns of Newcastle and Ophir, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was stopped both ways on I-80, and a power line was also down and in the roadway on Highway 193, the Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s tweet included a video showing an engulfed power pole burning in a field.

I-80 is expected to be closed for one to two hours, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in an update. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The fire was between 1 and 2 acres and spreading slowly, Cal Fire said. No evacuations have been ordered.

Caltrans tweeted that drivers should expect “major” delays.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
