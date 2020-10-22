Fire, downed power pole after crash close both directions of I-80 in Placer County

Both directions of Interstate 80 were closed Thursday morning in Placer County after a vehicle struck a power pole, starting a brush fire along the highway.

The fire started along the westbound side of I-80 near Highway 193, between the towns of Newcastle and Ophir, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was stopped both ways on I-80, and a power line was also down and in the roadway on Highway 193, the Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s tweet included a video showing an engulfed power pole burning in a field.

I-80 is expected to be closed for one to two hours, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit said in an update. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

The fire was between 1 and 2 acres and spreading slowly, Cal Fire said. No evacuations have been ordered.

Caltrans tweeted that drivers should expect “major” delays.