Destructive Willow Fire in Yuba County caused by arson, Cal Fire says

The Willow Fire, which ravaged Yuba County in September, was caused by arson, Cal Fire law enforcement officers announced in a news release Friday.

The fire, which started about 1 a.m. Sept. 9, burned more than 1,300 acres before being fully contained Sept. 14.

Eleven structures were destroyed as flames burned near the community of Dobbins. Hours after the fire began, more than 3,000 residents were evacuated from nearby Loma Rica, fearing possible damage from yet another wildfire threatening their community.

The arson-caused flames contributed to smoky conditions across Northern California, lasting for much of the summer and early fall. The fire was fought, and eventually contained, by six crews, totaling 218 personnel.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers are calling on anyone with information about a suspect to call the agency’s arson hotline at 800-468-4408. The release also asked the public to try to recall suspicious behavior after fires are first reported, taking note of the time, an individual’s physical description, and a vehicle description and license plate number.

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reports can be made anonymously, the news release stated.

In 2020, Cal Fire law enforcement officers have made 81 arrests for arson, including 58 for wildfires and 23 for structure or vehicle fires, according to a Facebook post.

“Arson caused fires can result in extreme devastation and cause millions of dollars in damage,” according to the agency.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), nearly 300,000 fires are intentionally set each year in... Posted by CAL FIRE on Friday, October 23, 2020