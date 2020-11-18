Creek Fire update: More wet weather hammers the stubborn blaze. Here’s the latest

Tuesday and Wednesday brought more rain and snow over the Creek Fire.

Elevations over 8,000 feet in the Sierras received some snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which was expected to reach elevations of 7,000 feet as colder winds moved in, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory remained in effect Wednesday.

Snow was expected to reach 6 to 12 inches at higher elevations if the storm lingered Wednesday. Weather experts also expected scattered rain showers throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. After some lingering showers near Yosemite late Wednesday, dry conditions were expected to return.

A single snowfall likely won’t be enough to end the Creek Fire, Sunshine Meitzner, U.S. Forest Service public information officer, told The Bee on Tuesday.

Instead, Meitzner said, a sustained weather pattern of cold and snow will be needed to contain the fire fully. That might be possible if another precipitation event follows Tuesday’s snow, “and it becomes a pattern,” she explained.

The snow and approaching cold weather will prevent safe access to heavy equipment, so crews will likely be unable to finish suppression repair until next spring. Luckily, repair work is “almost done,” Meitzner said.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire remained at 379,895 acres and 78% containment.

The fire has been burning since Sept. 4. Full containment is expected on Nov. 30, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Central Camp Road closure has been in effect since Nov. 14 and may continue the entire week because crews are removing hazard trees from the side of the road. The road remains closed to the public between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Sierra National Forest closure remains in effect through Nov. 24.

FEMA registration center

A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center opened in Madera County on Tuesday, Nov. 17, for five days to serve wildfire survivors.

The center is at Mountain Christian Center Church, 40299 Highway 49, Oakhurst, CA 96344, and its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Survivors who register with FEMA can learn if they qualify for financial assistance, such as home repairs or home replacement, transportation needs, and medical expenses. You can also register at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA app, or the helpline at 800-621-3362. The deadline to register is Dec. 16, 2020.

SQF Complex Fire

In the Sequoia National Forest, the SQF Complex Fire remained 83% contained as of Tuesday evening and had burned 174,178 acres.

Containment is still anticipated Nov. 20, but fire suppression repair work will continue through next summer, because of the unsafe working conditions created by the winter weather, according to their daily update.

An Interagency Emergency Task Force is cleaning debris and establishing trigger points for flash floods and debris flow.