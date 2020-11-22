Creek Fire updates: Containment grows; when can firefighters declare victory?

Firefighters battling the Creek Fire zeroed in on the last embers of the monster blaze in the Sierra and Inyo national forests Sunday, as containment was reported to reach the 95% figure.

The blaze, which erupted Sept. 4, burned 379,895 acres in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, destroying hundreds of structures, including homes in Shaver Lake. The cause remains under investigation. Fire officials estimate that complete containment will take place Nov. 30,

The fire caused a serious degradation of air quality in California’s central San Joaquin Valley in October and November, but officials with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said it was not expected to be a factor Sunday in Fresno, although air quality for the region was forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Biggest wildfires in California history

The Creek Fire is the fourth-largest wildfire in California history and biggest single incident; the top three on the list are “complex” fires representing the merger of lines from two or more fires.

Fire Date Counties Acres August Complex August 2020 Tehama 1,032,649 Mendocino Complex July 2018 Colusa, Lake, Mendocino, Glenn 459,123 SCU Lightning Complex August 2020 Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin 396,624 Creek September 2020 Fresno, Madera 379,895 LNU Lightning Complex August 2020 Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo, Solano 363,220 Source: Cal Fire







