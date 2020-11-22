Sacramento Bee Logo
Fires

Creek Fire updates: Containment grows; when can firefighters declare victory?

Firefighters battling the Creek Fire zeroed in on the last embers of the monster blaze in the Sierra and Inyo national forests Sunday, as containment was reported to reach the 95% figure.

The blaze, which erupted Sept. 4, burned 379,895 acres in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, destroying hundreds of structures, including homes in Shaver Lake. The cause remains under investigation. Fire officials estimate that complete containment will take place Nov. 30,

The fire caused a serious degradation of air quality in California’s central San Joaquin Valley in October and November, but officials with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said it was not expected to be a factor Sunday in Fresno, although air quality for the region was forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Biggest wildfires in California history

The Creek Fire is the fourth-largest wildfire in California history and biggest single incident; the top three on the list are “complex” fires representing the merger of lines from two or more fires.

FireDateCountiesAcres

August Complex

August 2020

Tehama

1,032,649

Mendocino Complex

July 2018

Colusa, Lake, Mendocino, Glenn

459,123

SCU Lightning Complex

August 2020

Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin

396,624

Creek

September 2020

Fresno, Madera

379,895

LNU Lightning Complex

August 2020

Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo, Solano

363,220
Source: Cal Fire



