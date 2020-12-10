Watch FedEx transport rescued mountain lions from Oakland Zoo to Columbus Zoo

A video has been released of three rescued mountain lion cubs recently transported by FedEx from Oakland Zoo in California to Ohio’s Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

One of the lions was a weeks-old cub that was rescued from California’s Zogg Wildfire and brought to the Oakland Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital for treatment and rehabilitation, the zoo announced on October 12.

The Oakland Zoo shared a video showing the overnight journey to Ohio. The cubs boarded a FedEx aircraft at the Oakland International Airport.

“Captain Cal and the girls received top-notch service on their early morning journey from our Vet Hospital to Oakland International Airport, and on to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium by dinnertime,” the zoo wrote in a caption with the video.

News and intelligence agency Storyful contributed to this article.

