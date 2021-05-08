200-acre Gunnison Fire one of several small wildfires popping up around Northern California

Several wildfires are burning around the Sacramento region and Northern California Saturday, forcing evacuations amid red flag conditions that could lead to serious fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Friday to last through Monday evening, affecting most of the Sacramento Valley. Forecasters warned that low humidity and wind gusts up to 40 mph have the potential to cause fast-moving wildfires.

California is also experiencing extremely dry weather, with nearly all of the state considered to be in a moderate or worse drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. More than 73% of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

As of Saturday, no major wildfires had broken out, but several small grassland fires were springing up across Northern California.

Gunnison Fire

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit responded to an approximately 30-acre vegetation fire near Meridian Road and Gunnison Way in the Chico area just after 2 p.m.

The fire quickly grew to 100 acres, burning through dry grass fields. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents on Denver Lane, Trinidad Drive and Gunnison Way in response to the fast-moving fire.

At least one Cal Fire aircraft was sent in to fly over the Gunnison Fire and drop fire retardant in an attempt to stifle its spread.

By 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire had burned 200 acres, and noted that conditions in the area were very windy, meaning more potential hazards for rapid fire spread.

Yuba City fire

In a social media update just after 1:30 p.m., the Yuba City Fire Department said firefighters were responding to a “significant” vegetation fire near Olivehurst.







The department said the fire started near the intersection of Plumas Arboga Road and Feather River Road, an area which includes many grassy lots and expansive agriculture fields. South of the intersection are several small residential neighborhoods which were being evacuated, according to law enforcement radio traffic. Yuba City firefighters urged residents to stay out of the area of the fire.