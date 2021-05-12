Yuba County wildfire prompts evacuation warning in Browns Valley

A camera operated by PG&E as part of the AlertWildfire network shows smoke from a 25-acre fire burning near Browns Valley in Yuba County, California, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Sheriff’s officials in Yuba County have issued an evacuation warning in the Browns Valley area due to a 25-acre wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for the evacuation zone covering residences in the area of Quail Run Avenue and Peoria Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts shortly after 1:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s post says Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit has estimated the fire at 25 acres, with air resources deployed to the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.