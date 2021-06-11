900-acre Intanko Fire 95% contained after leveling home near Beale AFB in California

The Intanko Fire, which burned close to 1,000 acres near Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County this week and destroyed one home, was almost fully contained as of Friday, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire sparked Tuesday afternoon in dry vegetation and spread rapidly, pushed by gusty winds, prompting evacuation orders for a few hours on part of Beale Air Force Base and at a nearby subdivision of homes.

Ground crews were continuing to mop up, but the fire was 95% contained, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit reported Friday in what it said was its final incident update.

#IntankoFire (Final) Intanko Lane and Kapaka Lane, 7 miles northeast of Wheatland and Beale

Air Force Base. 939 acres grass, 95% contained. Ground resources continue to mop-up and strengthen control line.

The family who lived at the residence destroyed by the fire, Sam and Jennifer Houston and their three children, were home at the time and all made it out safely, according to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family. Cal Fire reported no injuries in the fire.

The Houstons, professional dog breeders, were also able to safely evacuate all of their dogs and puppies from the property on Intanko Lane, according to the page.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe had just surpassed the halfway point of its goal to raise $20,000 for the family, intended to offset rebuilding costs. More than 80 donors had given a total of just over $10,000.

“Because of their business, it is complicated for the Houstons to determine where and how to live, as rentals would likely be unsupportive of their dogs and puppies,” organizers of the fundraising webpage wrote.

Fire officials mapped the Intanko Fire at a final size of 939 acres, Cal Fire said.

The fire’s cause remains undetermined.