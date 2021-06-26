Evacuations ordered in El Dorado County after small wildfire threatens structures

A 10-acre fire burns near Logtown in El Dorado County on Saturday, June 26. PG&E

A small wildfire burning Saturday near homes in El Dorado County forced officials to order evacuations in the area of Logtown, according to Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit.

Just after 2 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the vegetation fire was about 10 acres in size, and was burning near China Hill Road in the small foothills community of Logtown, which is less than 10 miles southwest of Placerville.

Mandatory evacuation were ordered for residents on Lords Way, Goldorado Trail, Gold Country Road, and for residents on Steins Way west of China Hill Road.

Cal Fire officials said that the wildfire poses a threat to structures in the immediate vicinity. A smoke plume can be seen in the area rising from the fire.