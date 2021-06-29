Officers shoot, kill man near pot farms threatened by Lava Fire in Northern California

Four officers shot and killed a man after he fired a gun at them as they tried to keep him out of a large complex of cannabis farms under evacuation Monday evening from the 13,330-acre Lava Fire in Siskiyou County, the sheriff said Tuesday.

The officers tried to stop a man from driving into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision after the fire crossed Highway 97 north of Weed, Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said. The 1,641-lot subdivision has been converted into a massive network of marijuana grows run primarily by Hmong families.

“They made contact with the driver. And at some point, the driver exhibited a firearm, a handgun, and pointed it at the officers,” LaRue told The Sacramento Bee.

“Based upon preliminary information, it appears that there might have been a couple rounds fired from the suspect’s firearm.”

The officers, which included a sheriff’s deputy and local police officers, returned fire, killing the man, LaRue said. The dead man’s name wasn’t released.

The shooting threatens to escalate an already tense situation between the growers and local authorities who have been aggressively cracking down on the cannabis operations for months.

On Monday, as the fire raged into the subdivision, the growers were hostile to first responders, LaRue said.

“It prevented fire(fighters) from going in there, because the firefighters didn’t feel very safe due to some of the comments that were made,” LaRue said. “So it’s kind of a mess.”

LaRue said he didn’t know how many buildings burned inside the subdivision or if anyone had been hurt.

Darren Duck, who lives across Highway A-12 from where the officers shot the suspects, said he heard close to 60 rounds fired.

“You heard everybody go to hollerin’ and then rapid gunfire for 30 seconds it seemed like,” Duck told The Bee. “So much gunshots it wasn’t funny.”

Thousands of cannabis greenhouses in the area

The shooting comes in the wake of the sheriff’s office aggressively enforcing local ordinances seeking to eliminate the massive proliferation of marijuana farms in the rural county along the Oregon border. Siskiyou County has banned large-scale cannabis cultivation.

Authorities estimate there are 5,000 to 6,000 greenhouses growing pot in the Big Springs area. Almost all of the greenhouses have shown up within the last three years. As many as 4,000 to 8,000 people may be tending them.

The county has prohibited water trucks from delivering water to the grow sites, many of which don’t have wells, electricity or sewage service.

The county also has enlisted the help of local volunteer bulldozer operators to tear down the greenhouses during sheriff’s raids.

The growers, most of them of Hmong and Chinese descent, have accused local authorities of racial discrimination, and they’re pursuing a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The county disputes that their crackdown has been racially motivated, citing a rise of violent crime and unsafe living conditions inside the grows.

Greenhouses pepper the landscape north of Siskiyou County Road A-12 in a May 13, 2021, drone photo. For the last several years, many of the new illicit marijuana grows were attributed to residents of the Hmong community that had moved into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision. Recently, however, community members say a separate group of Chinese growers have increased the visibility of activity in the area. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

One of the growers in the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision told The Bee Tuesday, that the growers feel like they could have helped with the fire if they’d been allowed to use their water trucks.

“We had all the water trucks and s--- like that,” said the man who asked not to be identified. “But they wouldn’t let us do it.”

Air tankers and helicopters grounded by high winds

Fueled by powerful, erratic winds, the lightning-sparked Lava Fire north of Weed grew substantially on Monday, forcing evacuations in the Big Springs area, as well as the community of Lake Shastina, home to close to 3,000 people.

In a briefing Monday evening, Forest Service officials said the winds were so powerful that air tankers and helicopters were grounded for much of that afternoon.

“We had a rough four or five hours there not being able to fly,” said Steve Watkins, the incident commander.

At the briefing, fire officials also fielded questions from the public about why the fire was allowed to grow from a small lightning strike Friday morning to the massive inferno that put up a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Todd Mack, a local official with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, described how the fire ignited in an area of heavy lava flows on the side of the Mount Shasta volcano, where it’s difficult for firefighters to access.

“They’re extremely tough to suppress fires in,” Mack said of the lava flows. “It’s really rugged country.”

He said that at one point, the fire crews thought they had the fire contained, but it flared back up.

A smoke plume rises from the Lava Fire in Siskiyou County on Monday, June 28, 2021. Steve Griset

“There’s no excuse, but it does happen,” Mack said. “We had crews on it and they did their best. That’s the honest answer.”

As of Monday afternoon, two firefighters were injured — one from a bee sting; the other suffered a broken thumb, officials said at the briefing.

The area had only recently recovered from the September 2014 Boles Fire, which burned more than 150 homes and buildings in the city of Weed. Ronald Beau Marshall was convicted for starting that fire. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released in 2016.