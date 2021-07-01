Cal Fire crews make big move in containment of Blue Fire in time for July 4 weekend

Viewed from about a mile away and through heat waves, a fire tanker drops a load of retardant on the Blue Fire, south of Shaver Lake, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fire crews made major progress Thursday in containment of the the Blue Fire near Shaver Lake in California’s Sierra National Forest.

The blaze remains at 400 acres, but by Thursday night, containment of the fire had jumped from 25% to 75%. The fire is near the area where the Creek Fire burned almost 380,000 acres last fall.

According to Cal Fire, crews continued to mop up in areas where burning material has potential to cross the containment line.

Cal Fire reported that 175 personnel were still battling the blaze, but crews were optimistic in their efforts to gain more ground as they continued to build the bulldozer line while supported by helicopter water drops.

Evacuation orders and warnings were still in effect for the area, and two homes in the evacuation area had been threatened. All roads into Blue Canyon remain closed.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office provided an online mapping tool where residents can check for the latest evacuation orders and news.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, officials said.