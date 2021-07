The Salt Fire in Shasta National Forest, California, was 70 percent contained by July 11, 2021m and all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted.

The fire grew to over 12,000 acres since starting on June 30, and suppression efforts during that time included the use of a Union Pacific fire train.

Video here from the night of July 4-5, released by the Breckenridge Hotshots, shows the train in action.