River Fire update: Crews boost containment for wildfire near Yosemite, strengthen perimeter

Firefighters entered day five of their battle with the River Fire aided by cooler temperatures. helping them bring the blaze burning southwest of Yosemite National Park to 36 percent containment.

The fire, which erupted Sunday afternoon, continues to threaten hundreds of structures, and has burned more than 9,500 acres. So far, the firefighting effort has limited the number of buildings destroyed to five.

A total of 1,226 personnel are battling the fire, with 204 engines, 18, water tenders, nine helicopters, 12 hand crews and 21 bulldozers.

“Weather conditions were favorable overnight, due to an increase in humidity,” Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning.

“Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots and strengthen control lines. Years of drought and disease have weakened many trees, and those dead and downed trees and logs continue to pose problems along steep drainages.

“Please continue to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel and equipment in the area.”

Evacuations

Mariposa County

Evacuation warnings have been lifted and all road closures have been removed.

Madera County

Evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:

▪ Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612.

▪ Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49.

Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in the following areas:

▪ Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail.

▪ Road 800.

▪ Road 820.

▪ Road 810.

▪ Road 812.

The following areas are open to residents only upon proof of residency at the road block.

▪ Road 600 at Leland Gulch Road.

▪ Road 600 at Blazing Saddle Trail.

▪ Road 800 at Road 613.

▪ Road 820 at Mariposa County line.

▪ Road 810 at Mariposa County line.

▪ Road 812 at Mariposa County line.

Animal evacuations information

Madera County: 559-675-7769.

Mariposa County: 209-966-3615.