Update: Forward spread stopped on Amador County grass fire, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire and sheriff’s deputies responded to a vegetation fire near Meath Drive in Amador County on Friday, July 16, 2021.

A vegetation fire in Amador County burned several acres and briefly threatened structures before spread was halted early Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was estimated at about 3 to 5 acres and was burning in the area of Meath Drive in Sutter Creek, Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado unit wrote in a social media post just after 1 p.m.

Cal Fire said in an update shortly after 2 p.m. that firefighters had stopped forward progress and “mitigated the threat to structures.”

It was not immediately clear how many structures were threatened.

Sutter Creek, population 2,500, is just north of Jackson along Highway 49. Meath Drive is in a sparse area about 3 miles northeast of Sutter Creek.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress and have mitigated the threat to structures. The fire burned along both sides of Quartz Mtn. Rd. E. At Meath Dr. Crews will be mopping up for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/3PIJb0Lsyk — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 16, 2021