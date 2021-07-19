Smoke visible for miles as fire burns in Sacramento near American River Parkway

A large grass fire is burning Monday afternoon along the American River Parkway in Sacramento.

A video feed from KCRA showed a large plume of smoke near the railroad bridge over the American River, just west of the Capital City Freeway.

The Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post a little before 3 p.m. that the blaze is near mile marker 4 on the lower part of the parkway. Traffic on the Capital City Freeway is heavily impacted, officials said.

Several alarms worth of personnel has responded, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said in a Facebook post. Some “erratic wind activity,” he said, has pushed the flames in different directions.

The fire is west of the freeway near the Sacramento Costco, Wade said, and no injuries have been reported.

The dark smoke also could be seen on Caltrans traffic cameras along the freeway, visible from miles away.