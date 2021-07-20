Watch how smoke from California, Oregon fires is creating hazy sunrises in Maine

Wildfires in Northern California and Oregon have spread smoke across the county, even making sunrises in Maine hazy viewing, authorities reported on July 20, 2021.

Though large blazes like the Bootleg Fire in Oregon are located thousands of miles from the eastern seaboard, residents in New York City awoke on Tuesday to a hazy sky that officials said was caused by wildfire smoke.

A video showing the visualization, released on the evening of July 19 by the National Weather Service, shows the forecasted path of smoke across the continental U.S. and parts of southern Canada (see above).

“Smoke from the Western U.S. and Canada is causing periods of reduced visibility across the northern half of the country, including Western and North Central NY,” the NWS wrote in a Tweet. “Smoke will continue over the region through Wednesday morning, before a cold front helps push the smoke east.”

That’s not the only strange weather phenomenon being reported.

The National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in a tweet Monday that the Dixie Fire was “generating its own lightning.” Fire and weather experts say the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has erupted to well over 300,000 acres, is also creating its own weather.

