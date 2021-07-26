Fire on unpaved wilderness road moves in on Tamarack Fire crew. Video shows close call

Firefighters from Truckee battling the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County escaped a close call when a fast-moving spot fire closed in on their brush engine from both sides on an unpaved road in the wilderness.

Video posted July 22, 2021 from the crew of a Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue brush engine escapes fire on both sides of an unpaved road in the wilderness triggered by a fast moving spot fire while supporting a firing operation on the #TamarakFire.

Another video shows a strike team battling flames at the site of the Dixie Fire near Lake Almanor, California, on July 23.

The Dixie Fire has merged with a smaller blaze burning along its eastern edge, continuing its spread Sunday into Plumas County, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The Tamarack Fire has burned 66,744 acres about 20 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe and is 27% contained.