More than 5,000 firefighters were battling the Dixie fire by July 28, 2021, as it burned across Butte and Plumas counties in Northern California.

Slow-motion video shared by the Northstar Fire Department shows flames engulfing a pine tree near Quincy, California.

As of July 28, the fire was estimated to be 217,581 acres (about 340 square miles) and was 23 percent contained.