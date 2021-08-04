Wildfire near Colfax at 1,000 acres, triggers mandatory evacuations in Placer, Nevada counties

Note: The Sacramento Bee has lifted the paywall on this critical public service information, which is developing. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription, and check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A wildfire that sparked Wednesday and spread rapidly near Colfax has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders in Placer and Nevada counties.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the River Fire has prompted a mandatory evacuation for the Bear River Campground and a closure of Highway 174. Heavy plumes of smoke from the fire can be seen in Sacramento, about 45 miles southwest of the blaze.

The blaze ballooned to 1,000 acres in around three hours, according to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit. It is threatening structures east of Dog Bar Road, according to a social media post from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

Evacuation orders were issued in Placer County for Milk Ranch Road to Tokyana Road, Marhaven Way, Placer Hills Road, Ben Taylor Road and Hillcrest Boulevard. High-low sirens were also sounded by authorities in the area.

“Gather your essentials and leave the area safely,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Authorities added additional areas were subject to evacuation warnings — those residents would be notified directly, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials in neighboring Nevada County issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Sierra Knoll Estates; Dog Bar (South): North of Retherford Road; Sierra Knoll Estates and east; south of Taylor Crossing Road, west of the Bear River (County Line)

Mount Olive (Eastern): North and south Mount Olive Road, west of Highway 174, north of Bear River, east of Mount Olive including Rolphholm Road and Clydesdale Road.

Dog Bar Road (Central); Mount Olive Road (Western): north of Buck Ridge Road; Dog Bar Road and east; south of Rattlesnake and Birch Meadow Acres; west of Clydesdale Road.

Orchard Springs and Bear River Pines: south of Greenhorn Access Road, west of Rollins Lake, north of Bear River and east of Highway 174.

All of and north of Old Coach Way, east of Woodpecker Ravine and south and west of Lower Colfax Road

East side of Colfax Highway south of Bertino Road, west side of Lower Colfax Road, south of Panorama Drive and north of the Chicago Park Post Office

More areas in Nevada County are under evacuation warnings: NCO-E181, NCO-E187, and NCO-E179, authorities said. Residents are urged to check the evacuation zones at https://community.zonehaven.com.

Highway 174 is also closed at Orchard Springs Road due to the fire, Caltrans said in a social media post a little after 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes such as Highway 49 and 20 as well as Interstate 80.

Closures are also in place at Highway 174 at Lower Colfax Road and Bear River Bridge, I-80 eastbound and westbound on- and off-ramps at the Highway 174 separation and Canyon Way/Placer Hills Road, according to a social media post from Caltrans a little after 5 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said motorists should exit the area using Placer Hills Road south and and I-80.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley. Officials said the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, are open for animals.

Residents with pets can also go to the Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall, 100 East St., Auburn. Beginning at 5 p.m., the Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, will be open, but officials said pets would not be accepted there.

Around 2:30 p.m., crews received a phone call that there was a vegetation fire at the Bear River Campground along the river, according to Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit spokeswoman Mary Eldridge.

Eldridge said that firefighters immediately began evacuating campers that were down at the river, including several homes on the two-lane road to the campground. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structures damaged, she said.

According to Eldridge, the fire is currently spreading on both sides of the Bear River, and the lack of moisture in the vegetation is only adding to the problem.