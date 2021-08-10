Fires

Eerie new video shows Greenville moments before Dixie Fire destroyed historic town

Newly released video shows the Dixie Fire towering over Greenville, California, shortly before the historic town was destroyed on August 4, 2021.

The video was shared by InciWeb on August 9 showing the town’s Main Street before it was razed by the wildfire. The Plumas County Sheriff had ordered Greenville residents to evacuate, warning of “imminent danger.”

Later, Calfiornia Governor Gavin Newsom visited the town, walking among ruins. A video released by his office shows the aftermath.

As of August 10, the fire had scorched 487,764 acres (762 square miles) and was 25 percent contained, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Storyful contributed to this report.

David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee
