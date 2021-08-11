New grass fire prompts evacuations in Colfax-area neighborhood, authorities say

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations for part of a neighborhood near Colfax due to a vegetation fire burning Wednesday afternoon.

Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit in a social media post around 1 p.m. said firefighters were responding to a grass fire near Robbers Ravine.

The Sheriff’s Office around 1:10 p.m. announced mandatory evacuations for homes along Robbers Ravine Road, Dusty Road, Trail Ridge Lane, Rock Rose “and all streets inside of that circle.”

An evacuation warning is in place for the larger Cape Horn neighborhood, which is located east of Interstate 80 about three miles north of Colfax.

No other details were immediately available regarding the size of the fire, containment progress or number of structures threatened.

A day earlier, Cal Fire responded to an approximately one-acre fire in the same neighborhood, at the end of Cape Horn Road. Authorities said forward progress on that fire was stopped by that evening.

Neither Tuesday nor Wednesday’s incidents are part of the River Fire, which prompted evacuations including parts of Colfax last week and is now 85% contained, according to Cal Fire. The River Fire spread toward Colfax from the southeast.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters are responding to the report of a vegetation fire off Robbers Ravine near Colfax. pic.twitter.com/LdxeEUaGMG — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 11, 2021