Pollock Pines braces, prepares to evacuate as Caldor Fire burns in Northern California

The community of Pollock Pines, perched on Highway 50 east of Placerville, braced itself Tuesday as the Caldor Fire raged a few miles away in the rugged woods and canyons of El Dorado County.

Restaurant owners and other business owners in the community of 7,000, said they were staying alert for evacuation orders as the fire, which exploded overnight, filled the air with smoke. The Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation advisory at mid-morning for the community, according to officials with the Forest Service.

The fire was still confined to areas south of Highway 50, while Pollock Pines — the largest population center in the immediate area — is largely located north of the highway. Nonetheless, the possibility that the Caldor Fire could jump the highway left residents on edge.

“It’s pretty darn close,” said John Woodworth, manager of the Pollock Pines Mobile Home Park. “If the wind shifts, we’re in trouble.” He said he’s alerted the two-dozen or so residents to be ready to flee.

A few miles from the tourist spot of Apple Hill, Pollock Pines is home to many retirees drawn to the trees in the foothills at the edge of the Eldorado National Forest. Many still remember the Sand Fire in 2014 that burned 4,200 acres and 20 homes and came dangerously close to forcing a major evacuation in Pollock Pines and surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, Kimberly McCarthy, owner of the 50 Grand Restaurant & Bar in Pollock Pines, rushed over to the restaurant to gather up paperwork “and get out of the way.”

McCarthy said the restaurant has been closed for remodeling for several months and was getting close to reopening. When she looked out the window from her home near Camino, she could see plenty of smoke.

The Caldor Fire, as seen from the 50 Grand Restaurant in Pollock Pines. Kimberly McCarthy special to the Bee

“I just hope everybody’s OK,” she said. “It’s sort of surreal.” She said most of the town’s businesses had closed.

Jim Pierce, owner of the Dogwood Mobile Home Park, said he just talked to the on-site manager as he was preparing to evacuate the park. “They’re getting their stuff ready in case they get evacuated. They’ve got heavy smoke,” Pierce said.

He said Pollock Pines has lots of low-income housing, and he feared for what would happen to residents who lose their homes. “It’s going to hurt bad, it’s kind of like Paradise,” he said, referring to the Butte County town that was almost completely destroyed in the 2018 Camp Fire.