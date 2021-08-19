Caldor Fire calm overnight, but weather shifts possible as over 20,000 remain displaced

The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada foothills continues to displace close to 25,000 people, but activity was moderate Wednesday following explosive and dangerous spread the previous two evenings, officials said.

The blaze still poses a threat to nearly 7,000 homes, businesses and other buildings in and around Pollock Pines, and it remains 0% contained, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said in a Thursday morning update.

Increased humidity helped moderate fire behavior overnight, but conditions may deteriorate later Thursday.

“Fire behavior will increase in the afternoon when the (smoke) inversion layer lifts,” Cal Fire and Forest Service officials wrote in a 7 a.m. incident report. “Expect multiple new spot fires in the north and northeast areas of the incident, causing potential fire growth.”

The Caldor Fire is now 65,474 acres, a tenfold increase from the 6,500 reported 48 hours earlier.

The incident ignited Saturday evening about four miles south of the town of Grizzly Flats, home to about 1,200 people. It remained mild until Monday night, when it exploded to life, raging to the north and northeast and ripping through Grizzly Flats. Two civilians were hospitalized with serious injuries, both airlifted after being picked up in Grizzly Flats.

Officials have not given a tally or estimate of structures lost, because damage assessment teams have not yet been able to inspect the fire zone. Sacramento Bee journalists on the ground observed many homes, an elementary school, a church, a post office and many more buildings reduced to rubble.

“Extreme” fire activity continued Tuesday, prompting evacuations that evening for all of Pollock Pines, Sly Park, Kyburz and many surrounding areas.

The state Office of Emergency Services wrote in a 4:30 p.m. update Wednesday that 23,000 people had evacuated from El Dorado County.

No new mandatory evacuation orders were issued Wednesday evening, but sheriff’s officials at 5 p.m. issued an evacuation advisory for northern portions of Amador County, south of the fire. The warning covers areas east of Fiddletown and north of and including Volcano and Buckhorn, up through the Amador-El Dorado county line.

Officials wrote in Thursday’s update that spot fires are emerging that remain “hidden” amid “dense timber stands and limited road access,” meaning in some instances, firefighters can’t detect them until they’re already a decent-sized problem.

Cal Fire and Forest Service leaders during briefings Tuesday and Wednesday noted that resources to combat the Caldor Fire have been limited, with the state stretched thin by the Dixie Fire, fires burning in Trinity County and other major incidents. About 30 engines were rerouted Wednesday from the Dixie Fire to the Caldor Fire because of the growing threat of the latter.

Authorities say more than 650 personnel are now assigned to Caldor, up from around 240 reported earlier in the week.

The fire has burned close to Highway 50, coming closest near Ice House Road about eight miles east of Pollock Pines.

Authorities have not yet had to close the highway, but if it does become necessary, it would present an obstacle for evacuation routes and also render travel between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe effectively impossible.

Caltrans said Wednesday that workers would be ready to close the highway if deemed necessary by the California Highway Patrol or other law enforcement.

Eldorado National Forest officials announced this week that the forest will be closed to the public through at least the end of September due to the Caldor Fire.