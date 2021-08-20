As wildfires rage, hunters and campers face fines for entering these California forests

The Forest Service is closing millions of acres of Northern California’s public forests beginning Monday.

On Thursday, the federal agency announced that due to fires burning uncontrolled across the north state, individuals caught entering nine national forests could face fines of up to $5,000 beginning at midnight Monday.

“We do not take this decision lightly and understand how this impacts people who enjoy recreating on the National Forests,” Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a written statement. “These temporary closures are necessary to ensure public and firefighter safety, as well as reduce the potential for new fire starts. I want to thank the public for your patience during this challenging situation.”

The closure, which extends to at least through Labor Day weekend, includes a massive swath of USDA Forest Service lands from south of Lake Tahoe to the Oregon border and west nearly to the Pacific Ocean.

The closures encompass all of the Klamath, Plumas, Shasta-Trinity, Lassen, Six Rivers, Mendocino, and Tahoe national forests as well as the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit around Lake Tahoe. The Eldorado National Forest, where the Caldor Fire is burning uncontrolled, is already closed.

The closure comes at what’s traditionally one of the busiest times of year for public lands use.

This weekend marks the start of the deer-hunting season for much of the north state, and thousands of campers, equestrians, 4x4 enthusiasts, anglers and backpackers head to the woods over Labor Day weekend for the last summer holiday.

The federal closure follows two of California’s largest private forest companies — Sierra Pacific Industries, and W.M. Beaty & Associates — closing nearly 2 million acres of private timberlands to public access earlier this summer due to what the companies’ foresters described as unprecedented dry conditions.

Last year, during the worst fire season in modern history, the Forest Service took the unprecedented step in September of closing all of its 20 million acres of California forests to the public for nearly two weeks.

Four Southern California national forests — the Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres and San Bernardino — stayed closed through early October.

