Video shows just how much smoke from Caldor Fire is filling the air around Truckee

The Lake Tahoe and Reno area are seeing the worst air quality in the country as smoke from the Caldor Fire darkens the skies.

AirNow shows showed on August 24, 2021, parts of Lake Tahoe at hazardous levels — which means an air quality index reading of over 300 — of particulate matter 2.5, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Reno/Sparks area of Nevada recorded its worst-ever air-quality, according to the National Weather Service on August 23, 2021.

A video by Doston Nemat shows a smoky drive along a road in nearby Truckee, California, on August 22.

“This is what it’s like to pass through a thick cloud of smoke of an ongoing wild fire on the Northern California mountains,” Nemat wrote in the caption.

As of August 24, the Caldor Fire was measured at 117,704 acres (184 square miles) and was 9% contained, officials said.

Cal Fire said 12 active wildfires burning across California had torched more than 1.54 million acres (approximately 2,265 square miles).