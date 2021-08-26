Update: City of Sonora placed under evacuation advisory for Washington fire

Alert Wildfire/Nevada Seismological Lab

Update 2:30 p.m.: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation advisory for the city of Sonora as the Washington fire burns.

Other new advisories are also in place for Panarama Road, Rough and Ready Trail, Gibbs Drive, Jamestown Road, Racetrack Road, McKibbin Drive, Golf Links Road, North Drive, Crooked Lane, Silver Pine Road

The sheriff’s office said people should inform family of the advisory, have a plan for reuniting and lock doors and windows before leaving. It recommends taking take pets, medications, blanket, flashlight, credit cards or cash, personal papers and a change of clothing for the evacuation.

For non-emergency assistance, call 209-533-5151.

Original:

A fire that broke out near Jamestown Thursday afternoon is prompting Tuolumne County officials to evacuate some residents.

The Washington fire, in the area of Highway 108 and Golf Links Road, is about 15 acres as of 1:30 p.m., the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said.

The sheriff’s office said evacuations are in place for residents of Golden Dove Lane and Alley and Circle drives.

We will update this story as information is available.