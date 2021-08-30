Fires

Here are the latest evacuation orders in El Dorado County as Caldor Fire advances

Evacuation orders resulting from the advance of the Caldor Fire keep rolling out Monday, with Cal Fire and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials advising people in South Lake Tahoe and other portions of the Tahoe Basin to evacuate eastbound towards Nevada using Highway 50. Residents in Tahoma and Fallen Leaf can also travel north to Highway 80 in Truckee.

Here are the details on the evacuation orders, as of 3 p.m. Monday:

Though evacuation orders now reach the El Dorado/Placer border, Placer County has not issued evacuation orders at this time because the fire remains 15 to 20 miles away from the county line, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

California Wildfires newsletter

Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper
Mila Jasper is an engagement reporter for The Sacramento Bee. A former Bee intern, Mila also previously reported on information technology for Nextgov. She is a graduate of Northwestern University.
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Sacramento Bee to support local journalists reporting on these wildfires.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service