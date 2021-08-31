Videos show miles of South Lake Tahoe gridlock, and battle to save Echo Summit Lodge

As the Caldor Fire advanced toward South Lake Tahoe, long lines of cars created traffic gridlock on Highway 50 on Monday as residents evacuated the California tourist town, new video shows.

The Caldor Fire is the second wildfire in state history to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the other. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Alpine, Amador, and Placer counties.

Additional footage released by Reno Fire Department Chief David Cochran shows firefighters protecting a structure at the Echo Summit Lodge in South Lake Tahoe on August 30.

Storyful contributed to this report.