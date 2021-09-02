Video shows bear injured in Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, options for care discussed

A firefighter battling the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, California, captured video of a bear that was injured as a result of the growing blaze.

The video was shot by private firefighter Bradcus Schrandt Sr and shows the subdued bear, named Tender by the crew, lying down amid the smoky conditions.

“He is not doing well,” Schrandt can be heard saying in the video.

Officials were “discussing options for care” for the bear, according to KRNV.

The Caldor Fire had grown to more than 200,000 acres by the evening of September 1, 2021. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by the fire, and more than 33,000 remain threatened, fire officials said.