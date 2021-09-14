Wildfire update: Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Park, jumps Generals Highway

The entrance to Sequoia National Park is closed due to the KNP Complex Fire, which has burned 3,024 with 0% containment as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

The KNP Complex fire continues to burn, growing to more than 3,000 acres in the steep, densely-forested terrain inside Sequoia National Park on Tuesday.

Ground crews were finally able to access the Colony Fire, which has burned 493 acres in the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road. The area is heavily affected by tree mortality and standing dead trees are a major safety concern, according to a daily fire update from the National Park Service.

The Paradise Fire, which has burned 2,531 acres, has been inaccessible from the ground so far and fire officials have been relying on water and retardant drops to slow its spread. The fire started near the middle fork of the Kaweah River.

On Monday, it crossed north across the Generals Highway. It burned near Potwisha campground but did not affect the site, said Mark Ruggiero, a public information officer for the national parks.

Ruggiero said the fire has forced some employees to evacuate: “The parks are evacuating employees from the Ash Mountain Headquarters Complex and nearby housing areas.”

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No structures have been affected and there are currently no threats to the park.

There also is no immediate threat to the park’s groves of giants Sequoia trees, Ruggiero said. Though with the fires uncontained and very active, protecting the groves is a concern, Ruggiero said.

Sequoia services, evacuations

All facilities and services in the park are closed and all wilderness permits for trailheads have been canceled. The Mineral King area, from the Oak Bridge to the end of the road, remains under mandatory evacuation and parts of the town of Three Rivers are under an evacuation warning.

Air quality from KNP Complex Fire

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

While the large amount of smoke being produced by the KNP Complex Fire hadn’t quite made it to the Valley floor on Monday, the Central Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality advisory.

Particulates from the fires — along with other burning to the north and south — may affect the Valley over the rest of the week. Residents should remain indoors to reduce their exposure.

Meeting in Three Rivers on Tuesday

The park service will host a community meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Three Rivers Memorial Building at 43490 Sierra Drive in Three Rivers.

As before, the meeting will be live streamed on the parks’ Facebook page.