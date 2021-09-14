Fires

Watch crowd cheering crews in South Lake Tahoe as Caldor Fire reaches 68% containment

Video shows dozens of people lining a street and cheering firefighters Monday as a procession of fire engines in South Lake Tahoe rolled down the street.

Cheering and flag- and banner-waving people showed how they feel for firefighting crews’ efforts as containment of the Caldor Fire surpassed 60 percent. One person is seen wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, have been returning to the area after evacuation notices were downgraded. The 219,267-acre Caldor Fire was 68 percent contained by Tuesday, September 14, 2021, fire officials said.

